HCMC to close river tunnel for 6 nights to make way for construction work

Vehicles go out of the Thu Thiem Tunnel in Saigon. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Cong

The Saigon River Tunnel will be closed to late night traffic this weekend and next to allow construction to take place on a road to a new residential area.

Managers of the tunnel, the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia that connects Districts 1 and 2, said it will be closed between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. from January 26-29 and February 2-5.

Drivers can use the Thu Thiem Bridge a few minutes away while the tunnel is shut.