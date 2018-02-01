Vietnamese province proposes plan to build tunnel under Ha Long Bay

Tourist boats head out on Ha Long Bay on April 23, 2017. Photo by AFP/Hoang Dinh Nam

Quang Ninh Province in northern Vietnam is seeking permission to build a tunnel under the world-famous Ha Long Bay.

The province wants to build a tunnel running more than 1.3 kilometers (less than a mile) from Hon Gai Pier to Bai Chay Beach at the entrance to the bay.

The two tourist destinations are currently connected by a bridge but travel is often threatened by stormy weather, according to provincial officials.

If the prime minister gives his approval, work on the six-lane tunnel could start in early 2019, according to local media reports.

The project would cost an estimated VND7.9 trillion ($346.57 million), the reports said.

Ha Long is one of the most popular destinations in Vietnam and draws both local and foreign visitors.

The bay received 6.93 million visitors last year, up 12.9 percent from 2016, including three million from overseas.

Several infrastructure projects including an international airport and expressways are set to open later this year to boost the local tourism industry.