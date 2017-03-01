The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Now's the best time to visit Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake, and here's why
You don’t have to wait till autumn for a spot of 'leaf-peeping' in Vietnam's capital.
Don’t miss Vietnam’s Hoi An and Sa Pa if you plan a trip to Southeast Asia this year
Rough Guides has named the two destinations among the top 10 in the region.
Syria promotes itself as a 'tourist' destination
Ruins of Aleppo and archaeological sites previously controlled by IS are the next destinations Assad wants the world to see.
January 21, 2018 | 09:45 am GMT+7
Go-go going as Chinese women fuel Thai tourism boom
Women tourists to Thailand outnumber men for first time last year.
October 20, 2017 | 03:24 pm GMT+7
Chinese visitors flock to Vietnam to celebrate their National Day break
While many are heading to the country's top tourist destinations, others are on the hunt for property deals.
October 04, 2017 | 03:21 pm GMT+7
Dozens of Lao tourists hospitalized with food poisoning in Da Nang
It's the second case of mass food poisoning to be reported in Vietnam's central city this year.
July 31, 2017 | 05:38 pm GMT+7
British tourist found dead aboard during a tour near Vietnam's Ha Long Bay
The young man was found hanged aboard a cruiser anchored near the popular tourism destination.
May 23, 2017 | 09:23 am GMT+7
Body of American tourist discovered in Hoi An
Initial investigations suggest the man committed suicide.
May 11, 2017 | 10:14 am GMT+7
Saigon firm to compensate foreign tourist $1,000 for bloody sidewalk fall
The compensation has no precedent, even though many have tripped over the hooks before.
April 11, 2017 | 09:23 am GMT+7
Ask a tourist: What's the craziest thing in Vietnam?
VnExpress sets out onto the streets to find out first-timers' biggest fears.
March 30, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's tourism sees strong 2017 start with Jan-Feb record growth
Laos, China and Cambodia top the list of foreign arrivals to Vietnam last month.
March 01, 2017 | 07:50 pm GMT+7
Three tourists fined for sneaking toward Son Doong Cave
The three men hoped to trek into the world's largest cave without porters, guides or tickets.
February 26, 2017 | 05:27 pm GMT+7
Foreign tourist, local tour guide fall to their deaths on Da Lat waterfall
The pair were climbing down a rope into a cave when the tragedy occurred.
February 23, 2017 | 07:44 pm GMT+7
Saigon publishes etiquette code for tourists to cut out bad behavior
With around 28 million visitors arriving last year, the city has decided it's time to teach some manners.
January 06, 2017 | 04:30 pm GMT+7
Police hunt Saigon restaurant owner who allegedly charged Australian $39,000 for dinner
The restaurant had disappeared before the Australian man could make a complaint.
October 26, 2016 | 01:41 pm GMT+7
