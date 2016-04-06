VnExpress International
Tag ticket sales
Kong breaks box office records in Vietnam

More than 162,000 moviegoers rushed to cinemas across the country on March 10, opening day of the first major Hollywood action movie shot in Vietnam.

Captain America dominates box office

There's no competition for Marvel-Disney's "Captain America: Civil War" this weekend, earning a meaty $181.8 ...

Angkor Wat visitors rise after Cambodian government takes over ticket sales

Angkor Wat ticket sales generated $20 million in revenue during the first three months of this year, a 2.5 percent increase over the same period in 2015, while the amount of ...
