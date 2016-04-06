The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Kong breaks box office records in Vietnam
More than 162,000 moviegoers rushed to cinemas across the country on March 10, opening day of the first major Hollywood action movie shot in Vietnam.
Captain America dominates box office
There's no competition for Marvel-Disney's "Captain America: Civil War" this weekend, earning a meaty $181.8 ...
Angkor Wat visitors rise after Cambodian government takes over ticket sales
Angkor Wat ticket sales generated $20 million in revenue during the first three months of this year, a 2.5 percent increase over the same period in 2015, while the amount of ...
April 06, 2016 | 03:40 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter