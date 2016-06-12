The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese troll fined $550 for Facebook rumor about giant reservoir breach
The post came shortly after a state of emergency was declared due to water spilling out of the reservoir.
Cops shoot out drug runner's tires in northern Vietnam
The driver reportedly told police he bought the drugs in China's border region.
Samsung wants Vietnam to waive taxes for recalled Galaxy Note 7
The company doesn't want to pay tax twice for sending out replacement phones.
October 04, 2016 | 10:50 am GMT+7
Safe-tea growers struggle amid mushrooming low-quality processing facilities
Poor planning and fragmented production cycle with mushrooming impromptu processing plants are jeopardizing the quality of Vietnamese tea products while making it hard for ...
June 12, 2016 | 01:58 am GMT+7
