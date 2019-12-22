Vietnam puts its advanced military might on show

The T-90S tank is imported from Russia. It weighs 46.5 tons, has a height of 2.87 m and runs on an 840-1200HP diesel engine. It is capable of moving at 60 kph at a 550-km range over up to 2.85 trenches and up to one-meter tall obstacles, and being submerged under five meters of water. The tank is favored by many armies for its low cost, durability and high mobility in combat.

The T-90S is equipped with semi-automatic laser beam-riding guidance and automatic loader (7 - 8 shots per minute).

The T-90’s main 125 mm cannon is capable of firing a variety of ammunition, from APDS (Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot) to anti-tank guided missiles, striking flying targets at low altitude. Besides side weapons, the tank can also protect its flanks with conventional armour-plating, explosive reactive armour and Russia-produced Shtora-1 defensive aids suite.