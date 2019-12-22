Vietnam puts its advanced military might on show

|
With over 300 kiosks from 160 organisations and corporations, the exhibition introduces many of Vietnam’s most advanced military vehicles and equipment.
|
S-125-2TM "Pechora-2TM" (C12-2TM) is a radio-guided air defense missile system, capable of engaging targets in severe jamming environments at low altitudes. It can also be deployed against targets on ground and water surface if visible to radar.
|
The missiles can operate independently or integrated into an Air Defense system due to its versatile radar and information control system.
|
First introduced in 2015 in Hanoi, radar control system VRS-2DM is developed by Viettel, Vietnamese military’s telecommunication corporation, based on Soviet Union’s P-19 radar. Operating efficiently at low altitudes, the radar is used to control Vietnamese airspace. It works in both automatic or semi-automatic mode, bringing versatility and flexibility to military operations in complex situations.
|
Radar P18M is developed by Vietnam based on transferred technologies from Czech Republic’s P18 radar (commonly known as "Spoon Rest D"), working at VHF-frequency, 250-km range, 35-km altitude, and 360-degree azimuth.
|
VUA-SC-3G is a light surveillance aircraft produced by Viettel, weighing 26 kg. It has a speed of 120 kph, 3-hour operating time at a 50-km range. Currently, the plane bolsters Vietnam’s border defense force.
|
The T-90S tank is imported from Russia. It weighs 46.5 tons, has a height of 2.87 m and runs on an 840-1200HP diesel engine. It is capable of moving at 60 kph at a 550-km range over up to 2.85 trenches and up to one-meter tall obstacles, and being submerged under five meters of water. The tank is favored by many armies for its low cost, durability and high mobility in combat.
The T-90S is equipped with semi-automatic laser beam-riding guidance and automatic loader (7 - 8 shots per minute).
The T-90’s main 125 mm cannon is capable of firing a variety of ammunition, from APDS (Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot) to anti-tank guided missiles, striking flying targets at low altitude. Besides side weapons, the tank can also protect its flanks with conventional armour-plating, explosive reactive armour and Russia-produced Shtora-1 defensive aids suite.
|
The towed Howitzer gun 152-D20 has a 17,400-m range, firing at 655 mps speed and is one of the strong cannons in the Vietnamese army. It has participated in many battles to protect Vietnamese borders during times of war.
|
The BM-21 is a multiple rocket launcher with 40 barrels of 122 mm rockets, capable of firing at a 20,400-m range at a 20-second interval.
|
DM-2PH is a scouting vehicle equipped with specialized radiation, chemical and biological detection devices and flag dispensers to mark contaminated areas.