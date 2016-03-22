VnExpress International
Police link two deadly package bombs in Austin, Texas, to earlier attack

A 17-year-old African-American boy died on Monday when he found a package outside his house and brought it into the kitchen, where it exploded.

Deadly Philippine bomb attack 'terrorism': Duterte

The bombing of a night market killed at least 14 people. 

Ukraine says arrested a man reportedly planning attack in France

A Frenchman reported to be carrying weapons and explosives for a planned attack in France was arrested on the Ukrainian-Polish border in late May, the Ukrainian Border Guard said ...
June 04, 2016 | 06:19 pm GMT+7

Wrap up: EgyptAir jet vanishes after mid-air plunge over Mediterranean

An EgyptAir jet carrying 66 passengers and crew from Paris to Cairo disappeared from radar over the Mediterranean on Thursday in a crash that Egypt said may have been caused by a ...
May 20, 2016 | 09:03 am GMT+7

Art transcends stereotype in Belgium

A new art museum opens in Molenbeek as the area tries to shed the negative stereotype linking it to the Paris and Brussels attacks.
April 19, 2016 | 08:48 am GMT+7

At least thirteen dead as twin blasts rock Brussels Airport

Two explosions rocked the main hall of Brussels Airport on Tuesday, killing at least thirteen people and wounding several others, officials said.
March 22, 2016 | 04:01 pm GMT+7
 
