Planning row engulfs expansion of Vietnam's largest airport

The government is waging conflicting proposals regarding cost and a third runway at Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Accident blocks roads to Vietnam’s biggest airport for over an hour

Traffic is more stressful these days in Vietnam as locals are in a rush to prepare for Tet.

Police to patrol Vietnam’s biggest airport in bid to beef up security

Two petrol bombs were planted at Tan Son Nhat Airport last year by a subversive group.
January 31, 2018 | 06:18 pm GMT+7

Leader of failed terror attack on HCMC airport gets 16 years in prison

His group tried to set fire to Tan Son Nhat Airport using petrol bombs under instructions from an overseas 'subversive' group.
December 27, 2017 | 11:24 pm GMT+7

Saigon airport employee caught stealing $1,400 from Japanese passenger

The thief was captured on camera as he was swiping the money from a baggage cart.
October 26, 2017 | 03:12 pm GMT+7

Overcrowded Saigon airport to undergo rapid expansion upgrade

The expansion will allow 78 airplanes to be parked at the same time instead of 57 as now.
October 24, 2017 | 02:10 pm GMT+7

Experts come up with new idea to cure gridlock near Saigon airport: monorails

The idea came as the city is grappling with funds to complete its first metro line.
October 21, 2017 | 03:25 pm GMT+7

Uproar as Vietnamese firm calls for Chinese investor in mega airport

The public are dead against the idea, pointing to other sub-par projects that have run massively over budget.
August 25, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese PM orders aviation insiders to cut delays by improving human element

The industry can still serve rising passenger numbers despite strained infrastructure, the prime minister says.
August 16, 2017 | 02:02 pm GMT+7

Overpass fails to overcome gridlock alert near Saigon airport

Millions of dollars have been spent on an overpass billed as a traffic angel. But it has not helped to clear clogged streets.
July 28, 2017 | 05:05 pm GMT+7

Traffic left paralyzed for hours on roads to Saigon airport

Different day, same story: Make sure you leave early for a chance of making your flight on time.
July 20, 2017 | 05:49 pm GMT+7

Traffic takes off on new overpasses to Saigon airport

At least that’s how it looked on the first day...
July 03, 2017 | 03:22 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s military says willing to free up land when needed

The deputy minister of national defense said the military will transfer land to Saigon for the city’s economic development.
June 23, 2017 | 04:38 pm GMT+7

Saigon's overloaded airport to get $88 million stop-gap upgrade

Tan Son Nhat's aircraft parking area and its international terminal will be expanded this year.
June 20, 2017 | 11:34 am GMT+7

Fate of golf course next to Saigon airport hangs in the balance

The government has halted all construction activities at the controversial course, which many experts say shouldn't have existed.
June 13, 2017 | 04:14 pm GMT+7
