Tag street vendors
How Vietnam's street vendors are getting round the sidewalk cleanup

Vendors have been forced to improvise now their sidewalk spots have been taken away.

Evicted Saigon street vendors not impressed by proposed move to Facebook

Officials say it will provide better publicity, but vendors don't buy it.

Saigon unveils much-awaited plan for downtown street food zones

The city may have figured out how to help low-income vendors.
March 21, 2017 | 10:26 am GMT+7

Vietnam cop suspended after clash with female street vendor goes viral online

The woman suffers a cut to the head after being dragged by the policeman.
September 30, 2016 | 06:06 pm GMT+7

Overcharged in Vietnam: tips to avoid paying too much

From street vendors to souvenir stores and restaurants, stories abound of tourists been charged far more than they should have been.
March 17, 2016 | 10:52 am GMT+7
 
