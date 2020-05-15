Street vendors with shoulder pole a familiar sight in Vietnam's old town

Two women with baskets on their shoulders at the intersection of Nguyen Thai Hoc and Le Loi streets. The photos by Do Anh Vu show the langorous pace of life in Hoi An, a popular tourist destination in central Vietnam.



The bamboo shoulder pole, quang ganh, has for long been a useful piece of equipment for Vietnamese farmers in the countryside to carry their produce and earn a living on the streets of cities, and is a familiar sight in the ancient town of Hoi An.