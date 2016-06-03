VnExpress International
Vietnamese accelerator helps launch 11 startups

VIISA has invested $30,000 into each company and provided technical resources, office space and access to world class mentors and investors.

Vietnamese-French entrepreneur interested in local tourism startups

Tourism is the foundation of startups in Paris, he says.

Female entrepreneurs take Saigon crowdfunding event by storm

Thousands of dollars and hours of free consultancy were offered to six startups following stellar presentations on Tuesday.
April 27, 2017 | 05:54 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese startups seek foreign investment in Saigon roadshow

Founders of six Vietnamese starups, from dating app to cricket-based food production, are scheduled to hold talks to seek investment in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday.
April 25, 2017 | 12:14 pm GMT+7

Flappy Bird creator lends a wing to Vietnamese startups

'Just propose those projects to me, no matter how bad it is,' Nguyen Ha Dong writes on Facebook.
January 04, 2017 | 01:50 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's 'Silicon Valley' sparks startup boom

The sector's growth in a young tech-hungry nation has caught the eye of foreign firms.
September 07, 2016 | 11:01 am GMT+7

Stock market listings still a long way off for Vietnam's start-ups

Experts say it would be impossible for Vietnamese start-up companies to go public on a bespoke stock exchange recently suggested by Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue.
June 10, 2016 | 03:40 pm GMT+7

First Vietnam Private Sector Forum opens in Hanoi

More than 500 local private companies have gathered in Vietnam Private Sector Forum, which is held for the first time in Hanoi on Friday.
June 04, 2016 | 08:06 am GMT+7
 
