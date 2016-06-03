The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
startups
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese accelerator helps launch 11 startups
VIISA has invested $30,000 into each company and provided technical resources, office space and access to world class mentors and investors.
Vietnamese-French entrepreneur interested in local tourism startups
Tourism is the foundation of startups in Paris, he says.
Female entrepreneurs take Saigon crowdfunding event by storm
Thousands of dollars and hours of free consultancy were offered to six startups following stellar presentations on Tuesday.
April 27, 2017 | 05:54 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese startups seek foreign investment in Saigon roadshow
Founders of six Vietnamese starups, from dating app to cricket-based food production, are scheduled to hold talks to seek investment in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday.
April 25, 2017 | 12:14 pm GMT+7
Flappy Bird creator lends a wing to Vietnamese startups
'Just propose those projects to me, no matter how bad it is,' Nguyen Ha Dong writes on Facebook.
January 04, 2017 | 01:50 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's 'Silicon Valley' sparks startup boom
The sector's growth in a young tech-hungry nation has caught the eye of foreign firms.
September 07, 2016 | 11:01 am GMT+7
Stock market listings still a long way off for Vietnam's start-ups
Experts say it would be impossible for Vietnamese start-up companies to go public on a bespoke stock exchange recently suggested by Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue.
June 10, 2016 | 03:40 pm GMT+7
First Vietnam Private Sector Forum opens in Hanoi
More than 500 local private companies have gathered in Vietnam Private Sector Forum, which is held for the first time in Hanoi on Friday.
June 04, 2016 | 08:06 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter