Startup Viet 2018 contestants have met tough criteria: organizers

Innovative ideas, high application of technology, great scaling potential and globalization potential were among criteria applied in the selection of the 15 contestants who have been shortlisted for the contest’s presentation round.

They were chosen by the organizing committee of Startup Viet 2018 after a month of training, coaching, and consulting.

The startups were required to have demo products and services developed on a tech platform that had already been released in the market.

The competence of the team, organization, products, services, target market, business model, business statistics, customer base and globalization potential were also factors looked at.

Coaching staff said the top 3 startups had excellent ideas and clear business models with tangible results. Several contestants had good final products and competent founders, great business scale potential and applied data and artificial intelligence well.

Jury member Pham Phu Ngoc Trai, founder and CEO of the Globalization Consulting company (GIBC), said all startups this year have generated competitive advantage by applying technology in diverse industries including real estate, services, education and healthcare.

He said that besides all the technical criteria, the projects selected had to align with goals and vision for the country, especially the furthering of international integration.

In the presentation round, each startup will present ideas, business models, product innovations and other aspects to a jurly panel in six minutes.

After all the presentations are made, the Top 5 winners will be announced at Gala, an event to be held Nov.15 at the Gem Center in District 1, HCM City.

Startup Viet 2018 is hosted by VnExpress to support and connect with outstanding startups in diverse industries in Vietnam, boost the entrepreneurial spirit, recognize innovative businesses, and foster a sustainable economy.