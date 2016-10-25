The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Japanese firm hopes sun will shine on new solar power plant in Vietnam
The 50-megawatt plant will cost nearly $50 million in Vietnam’s Gia Lai Province.
Sharp to build giant solar plant in Vietnam as country pledges to adopt clean energy
The plant is expected to start operations in September and generate enough power for over 32,600 households.
PetroVietnam withdraws US loan application for coal-fired power project: NY Times
It's unclear whether the move was influenced by international pressure to end funding for coal plants to limit carbon emissions.
February 12, 2018 | 05:07 pm GMT+7
Global coal price hike could cost Vietnam $1.27 billion per year: report
With clean-energy projects struggling to turn a profit, the country remains reliant on imported coal to fuel growth.
November 16, 2017 | 04:10 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s TTC Group plans to spend big on solar projects
TTC is the latest group to see the light with plans to tap into the country's green energy industry.
June 08, 2017 | 04:42 pm GMT+7
Thai solar chicken is a hot hit
For twenty years, Thai food vendor Sila Sutharat has grilled chicken and pork using only the power of the sun. He does so using a giant solar reflector which he built himself ...
May 16, 2017 | 09:15 am GMT+7
Vietnamese province green-lights $35 mln solar plant
The domestically-funded plant brings Vietnam one step closer to its aim of generating 10 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.
May 14, 2017 | 03:47 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to focus more on wind energy to power growth
Renewable energy sources remain largely untapped across the country.
November 30, 2016 | 12:04 pm GMT+7
World Bank offers ray of light to promote solar power in HCMC
Renewable energy accounts for only 0.1 percent of Ho Chi Minh City’s electricity consumption.
October 25, 2016 | 08:35 pm GMT+7