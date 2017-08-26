The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Singapore seizes 3.5 tons of ivory en route to Vietnam
The shipment arrived from Nigeria and could have fetched $2.5 million on the black market.
Vietnamese man jailed in Singapore for smuggling rhino horn
The rhino horn pieces were cut from three horns from at least two black rhinos.
Human smugglers in Libya have links to security services: UN
'Foreign fighters and armed groups... exploit the uncontrolled proliferation of arms and related material in Libya resulting in regular violations of the (UN) arms embargo.'
February 08, 2018 | 08:29 am GMT+7
US slaps sanctions on Laos Golden Triangle 'casino' in bid to break up narco-empire
Laos shares a border with Vietnam and Thailand, an important 'Golden Triangle' smuggling hub for narcotics.
February 01, 2018 | 10:07 am GMT+7
British woman sentenced in Egypt to three years in jail for smuggling painkillers
Laura Plummer, a 33-year-old shop worker from Hull, was arrested in October after the Tramadol tablets were found in her suitcase.
December 27, 2017 | 09:51 am GMT+7
Chinese fakes hurting domestic products in Vietnamese market
Vietnamese businesses say copycats from China are costing them hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.
November 14, 2017 | 01:30 pm GMT+7
American sentenced to one year in jail for smuggling 93 rare birds from Vietnam: report
The birds were carried in 'horrific' conditions and all but eight of them died in transit.
October 17, 2017 | 02:14 pm GMT+7
Vietnam arrests recipient of crystal meth package sent from US
400 grams of methamphetamine was hidden in food and other products disguised as a gift package.
September 28, 2017 | 11:54 am GMT+7
Vietnam seizes 1.4 tons of African ivory smuggled via fishing boat
The shipment had arrived from Malaysia and was on its way to the north of the country.
September 20, 2017 | 11:34 am GMT+7
Venezuelan woman busted in Cambodia for smuggling 1kg of cocaine in her stomach
She swallowed 104 pellets of cocaine in an attempt to smuggle the drugs from Brazil to Southeast Asia.
September 15, 2017 | 10:59 am GMT+7
Vietnam seizes Apple gadgets smuggled from US, gold from Thailand
20 kilos of suspected gold was hid on a flight from Bangkok to Hanoi while the Apple package was sent to Saigon via post.
August 26, 2017 | 09:44 am GMT+7
Taiwanese man seized at Saigon airport attempting to smuggle military arsenal
The man was busted transporting gun stocks, bullet shells and used NATO military uniforms.
August 21, 2017 | 10:45 am GMT+7
Vietnamese man fined $7,000 for smuggling ivory accessories into Singapore
The man even used his family to try and carry the contraband through the airport.
August 03, 2017 | 11:19 am GMT+7
Vietnam uncovers 90,000 cases of smuggling in first half of 2017
The number of cases may have fallen, but authorities say that just means smugglers are becoming more sophisticated.
July 26, 2017 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
Malaysia arrests Vietnamese man for 'ivory smuggling'
Authorities said the haul was worth about 300,000 ringgit (almost $70,000).
July 18, 2017 | 09:48 am GMT+7
