The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
smoking
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
US charity hails Vietnam for trying to stub out tobacco use
An estimated 15.6 milllion people smoke in Vietnam, but that number is falling thanks to health awareness efforts.
Thailand bans smoking, littering at popular tourist beaches
The Southeast Asian country has been a tourist magnet for decades.
Big tobacco wins in smoke-friendly SE Asia: watchdog
Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam have some of the world's highest concentrations of tobacco users.
November 27, 2017 | 04:50 pm GMT+7
Time off for good behavior: Japan firm rewards non-smokers
Non-smoking employees at one Japanese firm are getting six additional days' holiday to compensate for the time their colleagues spend puffing away at work.
November 01, 2017 | 02:34 pm GMT+7
Switching to e-cigs would delay millions of deaths: study
Scientists are still unsure about the potential harms of 'vaping' as an alternative to traditional cigarettes.
October 03, 2017 | 09:01 am GMT+7
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert the global anti-smoking treaty
Several Vietnamese officials have parroted Philip Morris' positions on tobacco-control.
July 16, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Smoking: the burning issue that knows no borders
Images around the world, from Vietnam to the U.S., show the unshakable prevalence of tobacco despite repeated health warnings.
May 12, 2017 | 07:30 pm GMT+7
Smoking costs $1 trillion, soon to kill 8 million a year
That cost far outweighs global revenues from tobacco taxes.
January 10, 2017 | 08:51 am GMT+7
HCMC may get tough on smoking, drinking in government offices
Under newly proposed rules, government employees will not be allowed to consume alcohol even during lunch breaks.
October 11, 2016 | 09:59 am GMT+7
Smoking kills: Lung cancer claims over 100 people a day in Vietnam
Vietnam is set to record around 34,000 new cases of lung cancer by 2020.
September 12, 2016 | 01:52 pm GMT+7