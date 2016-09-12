VnExpress International
US charity hails Vietnam for trying to stub out tobacco use

An estimated 15.6 milllion people smoke in Vietnam, but that number is falling thanks to health awareness efforts.

Thailand bans smoking, littering at popular tourist beaches

The Southeast Asian country has been a tourist magnet for decades.

Big tobacco wins in smoke-friendly SE Asia: watchdog

Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam have some of the world's highest concentrations of tobacco users.
November 27, 2017 | 04:50 pm GMT+7

Time off for good behavior: Japan firm rewards non-smokers

Non-smoking employees at one Japanese firm are getting six additional days' holiday to compensate for the time their colleagues spend puffing away at work.
November 01, 2017 | 02:34 pm GMT+7

Switching to e-cigs would delay millions of deaths: study

Scientists are still unsure about the potential harms of 'vaping' as an alternative to traditional cigarettes.
October 03, 2017 | 09:01 am GMT+7

Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert the global anti-smoking treaty

Several Vietnamese officials have parroted Philip Morris' positions on tobacco-control.
July 16, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Smoking: the burning issue that knows no borders

Images around the world, from Vietnam to the U.S., show the unshakable prevalence of tobacco despite repeated health warnings.
May 12, 2017 | 07:30 pm GMT+7

Smoking costs $1 trillion, soon to kill 8 million a year

That cost far outweighs global revenues from tobacco taxes.
January 10, 2017 | 08:51 am GMT+7

HCMC may get tough on smoking, drinking in government offices

Under newly proposed rules, government employees will not be allowed to consume alcohol even during lunch breaks.
October 11, 2016 | 09:59 am GMT+7

Smoking kills: Lung cancer claims over 100 people a day in Vietnam

Vietnam is set to record around 34,000 new cases of lung cancer by 2020.
September 12, 2016 | 01:52 pm GMT+7
 
