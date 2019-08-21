South Korean fined for smoking on Seoul-HCMC flight

On August 14, Choe Sang S. was caught smoking in the toilet during the five-hour-long Korean Air flight. The crew reported the incident to local authorities upon landing at Tan Son Nhat Airport.
Passengers are almost always reminded not to smoke before take-off, but some still try to sneak a puff in the toilets, ignoring the no-smoking warnings.
Smoking is one of many flight safety violations reported in Vietnam in recent years.
In 2017 a Chinese man received a $172-fine for smoking on a flight from Taipei to Hanoi.
The same year, flight bans were imposed on 40 people in Vietnam for smoking, fighting or stealing on flights.