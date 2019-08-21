VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

South Korean fined for smoking on Seoul-HCMC flight

By Hoang Phong   August 21, 2019 | 11:15 am GMT+7
South Korean fined for smoking on Seoul-HCMC flight
A South Korean man was slapped with fine for smoking on an international flight bound for Ho Chi Minh City on August 14, 2019. Photo by Shutterstock/HoAnhKhoa.

Vietnamese aviation authorities fined a 77-year-old South Korean man VND4 million ($172) on Tuesday for smoking on a flight from Seoul to Saigon.

On August 14, Choe Sang S. was caught smoking in the toilet during the five-hour-long Korean Air flight. The crew reported the incident to local authorities upon landing at Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Passengers are almost always reminded not to smoke before take-off, but some still try to sneak a puff in the toilets, ignoring the no-smoking warnings.

Smoking is one of many flight safety violations reported in Vietnam in recent years.

In 2017 a Chinese man received a $172-fine for smoking on a flight from Taipei to Hanoi.

The same year, flight bans were imposed on 40 people in Vietnam for smoking, fighting or stealing on flights.

Related News:
Tags: South Korean man Korean Air smoking Seoul-HCMC flight Vietnam aviation flight safety
 
Read more
White House accuses China of 'bullying' in South China Sea

White House accuses China of 'bullying' in South China Sea

Flood-proof housing abandoned in flooding-starved Mekong Delta

Flood-proof housing abandoned in flooding-starved Mekong Delta

US pledges $50 mln for Vietnamese Agent Orange victims

US pledges $50 mln for Vietnamese Agent Orange victims

Hanoi int'l kindergarten teachers fired for locking child in closet

Hanoi int'l kindergarten teachers fired for locking child in closet

Dam-building race threatens Mekong River

Dam-building race threatens Mekong River

South Korean brokers advertise Vietnamese women as commodities on YouTube

South Korean brokers advertise Vietnamese women as commodities on YouTube

Taiwanese firm asks 2,500 employees to resume work

Taiwanese firm asks 2,500 employees to resume work

 
go to top