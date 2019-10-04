VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi to fine smokers at 30 public landmarks

By Phan Anh   October 4, 2019 | 07:47 am GMT+7
Hanoi to fine smokers at 30 public landmarks
Smoking at St. Joseph's Cathedral and other public landmarks in Hanoi will be banned. Photo by Anh Trung.

People found smoking at 30 Hanoi landmarks will be fined on the spot starting this month, a city official said.

The landmarks include the Ngoc Son Temple and the Ba Kieu Temple in and around the iconic Sword Lake, the Vietnam National Museum of History, the Hanoi Opera House and the St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Pham Thi Thanh Nhan, head of the Hoan Kiem District health center, said at an anti-smoking conference held in the capital city Tuesday.

Signs will be be erected in these places warning people not to smoke or face immediate fines.

The move is part of an anti-smoking campaign targeting tourist sites in the capital. A total of 190 landmarks in Hoan Kiem, including the initial 30, would eventually ban smoking altogether.

People found violating can be fined up to VND300,000 ($13) on the spot, Nhan said.

Hoan Kiem District, a central district of Hanoi, is a major center for tourism, services and commerce in the capital. The district welcomed over 2.1 million foreign tourists last year.

Vietnam has one of the highest numbers of smokers in the world, with as many as 15.6 million people spending VND31 trillion ($1.36 billion) on cigarettes every year. It is also among the top 15 countries in the world with the lowest tobacco prices, according to the World Health Organization.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Hanoi smoking landmarks tourism tourist travel culture public health
 
Read more
Vietnam rejects money laundering report as ‘inaccurate’

Vietnam rejects money laundering report as ‘inaccurate’

Vietnam verifying East Sea deployment of Chinese deepwater oil rig

Vietnam verifying East Sea deployment of Chinese deepwater oil rig

Vietnamese citizens to pay traffic fines online: officials

Vietnamese citizens to pay traffic fines online: officials

Hanoi downpour provides welcome reprieve from air pollution

Hanoi downpour provides welcome reprieve from air pollution

PM Phuc wants Hanoi, HCMC to do more to tackle air pollution

PM Phuc wants Hanoi, HCMC to do more to tackle air pollution

Ministry admits responsibility for 9 people ‘disappearing’ in South Korea

Ministry admits responsibility for 9 people ‘disappearing’ in South Korea

Demand for masks rises with pollution in Vietnam, but quality guidelines lacking

Demand for masks rises with pollution in Vietnam, but quality guidelines lacking

 
go to top