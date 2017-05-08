VnExpress International
Indonesian naval ships start four-day visit to Ho Chi Minh City

The visit aims to strengthen friendly relations between the two countries' military forces and promote the Vietnam-Indonesia comprehensive ...

Indian warships make port call in northern Vietnam

The visit aims to enhance relations, understanding and trust between the two countries' navies.

Chinese naval squadron docks on four-day visit to Vietnam

Relations between the two countries remain cordial despite differences over the flastpoint waters.
May 08, 2017
 
