PM Phuc endorses immediate need for $1.4 bln Da Nang deep-sea port

Tho said this year an estimated 8.4 million tons of cargo will pass through Da Nang’s ports, rising to 10 million tons by 2020 and 30 million tons by 2030.

“The cargo will exceed Tien Sa and Son Tra’s capacity and roads in their vicinity will be clogged.”

The enormous volumes of cargo from Tien Sa Port passing through Yet Kieu, Ngo Quyen and Ngu Hanh Son streets on container trucks and trailers have caused congestion and some deadly accidents, Tho added.

Since January 2016 there have been 24 accidents in this area in which 17 people died and 12 others were injured.

Phuc said building the new port is indeed urgent to meet the city’s growing cargo transportation need especially since Tien Sa Port cannot accommodate large ships due to its shallow draft.

He hailed the city administration for soliciting private investment in the port, and instructed it and relevant ministries to make a detailed proposal for the project.

Phuc also told them to keep track of the latest port developments around the world to avoid outdated designs for it.