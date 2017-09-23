VnExpress International
Indian warships make port call in northern Vietnam

By Giang Chinh   September 23, 2017 | 08:02 pm GMT+7

The visit aims to enhance relations, understanding and trust between the two countries' navies.

Two Indian warships docked at Hai Phong's Chua Ve Port on Saturday for a four-day visit to the northern city.

The stealth frigate INS Satpura (F48) and the anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kadmatt (P29) carry a total of 645 officers and sailors, led by Captain Rahul Shankar, commander of the INS Satpura.

indian-warships-make-port-call-in-northern-vietnam

The INS Satpura docks at Chua Ve Port in Hai Phong.

The crews were welcomed by representatives of the city's Foreign Affairs Department, the Ministry of National Defense's Foreign Relations Department, the Vietnamese Navy's 1st Regional Command and local units of the people's armed forces.

During the visit, the crews will participate in joint training drills and knowledge and cultural exchanges, as well as sports games with the Vietnamese Navy. The activities are aimed to enhance relations, understanding and trust between the two navies.

After leaving Hai Phong, the ships' crews would conduct a passing exercise (PASSEX) and a search and rescue exercise with the Vietnamese Navy.

The warships' visit this year comes after the 45th anniversary of Vietnam-India diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the two countries' strategic partnership.

The last visit to Vietnam by Indian naval ships was in May 2016, when the INS Satpura and the corvette INS Kirch visited Cam Ranh International Port in central Vietnam.

