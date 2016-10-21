VnExpress International
HalloQueen: Snug x Savage

Halloween celebration in Hanoi. 

FKJ (DJ Set) w/ Quan & Dustin NGO 春風 at Savage

FKJ will perform with a DJ set supported by local Vietnamese artists including Quan (Live), resident DJ at Savage. 

Live music: Ej Missy (Kyo, Singapore) w/ Agata & Ali

Three women from three different countries sharing one passion: Techno Music. 
September 06, 2017 | 11:22 am GMT+7

Live concert: Snug with Ouissam & Haruka

Live concert with a queer film screening. 
August 17, 2017 | 10:05 am GMT+7

Live music: Slowz (Hanoi) & Jauge

A weekend with Hanoi's favorite DJs. 
August 04, 2017 | 10:06 am GMT+7

House/Disco/Funk Night: Andy Hart - Graz

Savage
November 05, 2016 | 03:06 pm GMT+7

DJ Night: La Dame Noir Showcase

Savage
October 26, 2016 | 05:09 pm GMT+7

Balearic night: Jonny Nash/Ouissam

Savage
October 21, 2016 | 01:44 pm GMT+7
 
