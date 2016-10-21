The most read Vietnamese newspaper
HalloQueen: Snug x Savage
Halloween celebration in Hanoi.
FKJ (DJ Set) w/ Quan & Dustin NGO 春風 at Savage
FKJ will perform with a DJ set supported by local Vietnamese artists including Quan (Live), resident DJ at Savage.
Live music: Ej Missy (Kyo, Singapore) w/ Agata & Ali
Three women from three different countries sharing one passion: Techno Music.
September 06, 2017 | 11:22 am GMT+7
Live concert: Snug with Ouissam & Haruka
Live concert with a queer film screening.
August 17, 2017 | 10:05 am GMT+7
Live music: Slowz (Hanoi) & Jauge
A weekend with Hanoi's favorite DJs.
August 04, 2017 | 10:06 am GMT+7
House/Disco/Funk Night: Andy Hart - Graz
November 05, 2016 | 03:06 pm GMT+7
DJ Night: La Dame Noir Showcase
October 26, 2016 | 05:09 pm GMT+7
Balearic night: Jonny Nash/Ouissam
October 21, 2016 | 01:44 pm GMT+7