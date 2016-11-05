House/Disco/Funk Night: Andy Hart - Graz

Having launched two record labels, a podcast, numerous brands, parties and a string of releases with labels and artists from around the world, Andy Hart stands at the forefront of Melbourne’s dance music scene. Co-founder of the Melbourne Deepcast and now Melbourne’s infamous Wax’o Paradiso, Andy has also recently launched his own imprint Voyage.

Famous for his eclectic set, Graz knows how to move across many styles from house, disco to funk and brings his full energy every time to make the people boogie.



Free entrance before 10 p.m., VND100,000 ($4.50) after