Ouissam is pleased to welcome another rising star from Tokyo’s scene, Future Terror’s « Haruka ». Along with DJ Nobu, Haruka has been playing the planet's biggest dance floors with a slick selection of hypnotic techno.



From 9 p.m, there will be a film screening about drag culture: "Men in Heels".

Free entry before 11 pm / VND100,000 after ($4.4).