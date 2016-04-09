VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Saigon police
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

HCM City police disguised as manual workers raid casino at Taiwanese company

Police of Thu Duc district in Ho Chi Minh City arrested 15 workers of Freetrend Company on April 8 as part of an investigation into an illegal casino.
 
go to top