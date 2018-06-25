Saigon police raid massage parlor for offering sex services

Police last Saturday night raided the Zeus massage salon on Saigon's Pham Ngu Lao Street, a backpacker hub, and caught two female staff wearing skimpy clothing and providing “sex services” to male customers.

The women told the police that guests to the salon had to buy a ticket costing VND500,000 ($21.86) for a massage session with naked masseuses. The staff would then entice the customers by offering sexual services for VND1 million ($44).

A police report said the massage parlor has committed many violations, including for offering illegal sex services. The salon was caught for similar violations three months ago.

Police said the raids were part of an operation to tighten control over commercial sex services being offered by several restaurants, bars and massage parlors in the tourist district.

The popular tourism precinct made up by Bui Vien, Pham Ngu Lao, De Tham and Do Quang Dau streets in District 1’s Pham Ngu Lao Ward is packed with bars, restaurants and dance clubs.

Around 3,000 people are believed to be sex workers in Saigon, according to official data.