This 2,000 ft road in Hanoi takes forever to build

Disagreement in compensation has delayed a road construction project in the heart of Hanoi for 17 years.

Road construction turns traffic to Saigon airport from bad to worse

Fences erected for road construction put traffic near Ho Chi Minh City's Tan Son Nhat airport almost to a ...

Roadwork dust chokes inner Ho Chi Minh City

Dust billowing off an unfinished road has turned a residential area into a desert.
