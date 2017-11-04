VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

This 2,000 ft road in Hanoi takes forever to build

By Hung Thap, Phuong Son   November 4, 2017 | 02:18 pm GMT+7

Disagreement in compensation has delayed a road construction project in the heart of Hanoi for 17 years.

this-2-000-ftroad-in-takes-forever-to-build

Construction of Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street that runs 600 meters or 2,000 feet along the Bay Mau Lake in Hanoi’s Hai Ba Trung District was approved in 2000. The construction plan was adjusted at least three times until work actually started in October 2016.
this-2-000-ftroad-in-takes-forever-to-build-1

The road is planned to span 17 meters with broad sidewalks and two vehicle lanes. It is one of the key insfrastructure projects aimed to ease heavy congestion in the city center.
this-2-000-ftroad-in-takes-forever-to-build-2

Around two thirds of the road has been finished.
this-2-000-ftroad-in-takes-forever-to-build-3

Final touch on a part of the sidewalk
this-2-000-ftroad-in-takes-forever-to-build-4

Tubes for underground electric cables
this-2-000-ftroad-in-takes-forever-to-build-5

A fence outside the remaining construction.
this-2-000-ftroad-in-takes-forever-to-build-6

Managers of the project said some affected residents have not accepted the compensation.
this-2-000-ftroad-in-takes-forever-to-build-7

The investor has asked local authorities for permission to forcefully take over their land to speed up construction and finish the project this year.

Road construction delay is not an uncommon problem in Hanoi. A two-kilometer belt road that costs $57 million in Hoang Mai District is still unfinished after 15 years as the authorities have been unable to settle relocation fees with resident.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi road construction infrastructure
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top