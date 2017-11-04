This 2,000 ft road in Hanoi takes forever to build

|
Construction of Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street that runs 600 meters or 2,000 feet along the Bay Mau Lake in Hanoi’s Hai Ba Trung District was approved in 2000. The construction plan was adjusted at least three times until work actually started in October 2016.
The road is planned to span 17 meters with broad sidewalks and two vehicle lanes. It is one of the key insfrastructure projects aimed to ease heavy congestion in the city center.
Around two thirds of the road has been finished.
Final touch on a part of the sidewalk
Tubes for underground electric cables
A fence outside the remaining construction.
Managers of the project said some affected residents have not accepted the compensation.
The investor has asked local authorities for permission to forcefully take over their land to speed up construction and finish the project this year.
Road construction delay is not an uncommon problem in Hanoi. A two-kilometer belt road that costs $57 million in Hoang Mai District is still unfinished after 15 years as the authorities have been unable to settle relocation fees with resident.