Vietnam, Thailand draw in World Cup qualifiers

Vietnam brought an offensive game against their big rival Thailand but failed to scored any goals.

They put the ball into the net twice, but the first one was not accepted as the referee decided that the Thai keeper had been fouled, and the second one was ruled offside.

Vietnam's keeper Dang Van Lam played an excellent game, making several brilliant saves including one where he blocked a penalty kick with his right foot.

Vietnam had a goalless draw against Thailand in their away game in September.

After the second tie Tuesday night, Vietnam remain top of Group G with 11 points, followed by Malaysia, Thailand, the UAE and Indonesia.

They have stayed unbeaten after five games, and will have three second leg matches against Malaysia, Indonesia and UAE next year.