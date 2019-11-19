VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football
 

Vietnam, Thailand draw in World Cup qualifiers

By Nguyen My    NOV. 19, 2019

It's the second nil-nil draw between Vietnam and Thailand at the 2022 World Cup qualifiers as Dang Van Lam made excellent saves.

Vietnam brought an offensive game against their big rival Thailand but failed to scored any goals.

They put the ball into the net twice, but the first one was not accepted as the referee decided that the Thai keeper had been fouled, and the second one was ruled offside.

Vietnam's keeper Dang Van Lam played an excellent game, making several brilliant saves including one where he blocked a penalty kick with his right foot.

Vietnam had a goalless draw against Thailand in their away game in September.

After the second tie Tuesday night, Vietnam remain top of Group G with 11 points, followed by Malaysia, Thailand, the UAE and Indonesia.

They have stayed unbeaten after five games, and will have three second leg matches against Malaysia, Indonesia and UAE next year.

World Cup 2022

Coach prescribes zero pressure for Vietnam ahead of Thailand clash

Coach prescribes zero pressure for Vietnam ahead of Thailand clash

'Vietnam football' among top internet searches in Thailand, South Korea

'Vietnam football' among top internet searches in Thailand, South Korea

Vietnam have long way to go after UAE victory: coach Park

Vietnam have long way to go after UAE victory: coach Park

See more
Tags: Vietnam Thailand qualifiers 2022 World Cup football sports My Dinh Stadium Hanoi Park Hang-seo
 
go to top