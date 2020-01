Vietnam were all on their offense during the last part of the game, but Jordan's defense stayed consistently strong in more than 90 minutes.

Goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung also had another excellent game. He made brilliant saves and maintained Vietnam's clean sheets after two games.

Vietnam are now third of group D with two points and no goals scored. Their only way forward is to have a big victory over North Korea on Thursday.

UAE and Jordan both have four points after two games.