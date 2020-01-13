Jordan confident ahead of AFC U23 Vietnam clash

Jordan coach Ahmed Abu Ismail in Jordan's game against North Korea on January 10, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

"Vietnam are a very strong opponent, but have weaknesses we can exploit," Ismail said, without revealing specifics.

"They are well organized, especially in defense. Vietnam know how to penetrate the box from the sideline and play well when they have space," he added.

In the past five years, Vietnam and Jordan have clashed many times. In Asian Cup 2019 round 16, Vietnam won 4-2 in the penalty shootout after drawing 1-1 after 120 minutes. However, at youth level, the U19 and U23s both lost to Jordan in 2018 and 2016.

"Great skills and experience define Vietnamese players. They revealed their power against UAE, so we have to stay alert. We have to pay close attention to number 22, 19 and 14 (Nguyen Tien Linh, Nguyen Quang Hai and Nguyen Hoang Duc)," Ismail said.

To prepare for this crucial game, Ismail has reviewed many of Vietnam’s matches, especially the one vs. UAE on Friday.

In turn, Vietnam's captain Nguyen Quang Hai underscored the importance of a win today if Vietnam plans to pass the group stage.

"Vietnam need to defeat Jordan. Hopefully we can play better than our first game and get a good result in this one," Hai told Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Nguyen Quang Hai (in red) misses a shot in Vietnam's AFC U23 match against UAE on January 10, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

In their previous game, Vietnam displayed some weaknesses in defense, with attackers failing to score. Hai believes these to be key areas in which to improve.

Jordan currently tops group D after winning 2-1 against North Korea, while Vietnam and UAE share second place after their 0-0 draw in the first game. Vietnam will need at least four points in the remaining two games to proceed to the quarterfinals.

The match between Vietnam and Jordan will kick off on January 13 at 8:15 p.m. at Chang Arena Stadium of Buriram, Thailand. It will be reported live via VnExpress International.