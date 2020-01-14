AFC U23 Championship: Finishing hesitancies corner Vietnam

Coach Park Hang-seo makes some instructions off the field during the AFC U23 game between Vietnam and Jordan on January 13, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

In the post match press conference following a goalless draw against Jordan on Monday night, Park admitted that the chance to advance past the group stage is getting slimmer for Vietnam.

"Before this game, UAE won against North Korea, so Vietnam were under pressure of having to beat Jordan. We had a chance but only got one point. And one point is acceptable. My players tried their best," Park said.

He noted Vietnam has to win the next game against North Korea.

"Vietnam are in a (tough) situation, but we have to deal with it. In the last game on Thursday, we have to fully focus on facing North Korea."

Park also pointed out the problems that the offense was having, failing to score in two games.

"We are good at holding possession and have a good offensive system, but we haven’t scored a goal yet. I think the problem is in the finishing, when my players are hesitating to make a decision," he said.

Jordan coach Ahmed Abu Ismail was disappointed with the result.

"This is not the result that we expected. We created five chances to score but couldn't get any goal. We will focus on the next game. We expect to get three points against UAE and advance to the next round," Ismail said.

Jordan coach Ahmed Abu Ismai in the game with Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

Comparing Vietnam and North Korea, the two opponents that Jordan have played in this tournament, he said: "Vietnam have speedy players and North Korea have the muscular power."

Drawing two games has put Vietnam in a tricky situation. They have no choice but to win against North Korea in the next game and hope that the other game between UAE and Jordan will also have a winner.

The two matches will be played on January 16 at the same time, 8:15 p.m. Vietnam will face North Korea at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok and UAE will meet Jordan at the Chang Arena Stadium in Buriram.