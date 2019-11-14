Vietnam beat UAE in World Cup qualifiers

Vietnam presented an effective game and brought home a deserving victory against UAE in their World Cup qualification match Thursday night.

It was Vietnam's first win over UAE at the national level in 12 years.

Playing on home turf, Vietnam had extra advantage as Khalifa Al Hammadi received a red card after a rash foul on Nguyen Tien Linh, forcing UAE to play with 10 men from the 38th minute.

Quickly after that, the very Linh opened the scoreboard with a magical swerve from outside the penalty area.

Vietnam heightened their offense and were in good control for the rest of the game. They had several good chances but failed to increase the goals.

The victory was enough to bring Vietnam to top of the group as Thailand suffered an away loss to Malaysia the same night.

Vietnam will clash Thailand next Tuesday, also in Hanoi.