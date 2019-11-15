VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Defender Van Hau nominated for AFC youth player award

By Duc Dong    November 15, 2019 | 08:20 pm GMT+7
Defender Van Hau nominated for AFC youth player award
Doan Van Hau (L) play in a World Cup qualification match against UAE in Hanoi, November 14, 2019. Photo by VnExpress.

Vietnamese national team defender Doan Van Hau has been shortlisted for the Asia Football Confederation’s 2019 Youth Player of the Year award.

Hau, 20, goes up against Japan’s Hiroki Abe, who plays for Barcelona B, and South Korean Lee Kang-in of Valencia.

Hau has been an excellent performer through 2019.

At Hanoi FC, he was a key player in the V-League campaign for which he received the V-League Youth Player of the Year award. At the national level, he helped take Vietnam to the Asian Cup quarter-final.

Hau and midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai were two Vietnamese picked among five best U21 players at the Asian Cup.

Hau joined Dutch club SC Heerenveen in September 2019, becoming the second Vietnamese player to play in Europe after Nguyen Cong Phuong went to Belgium a few months earlier.

In 2018 the award was won by Saudi Arabia’s Turki Al-Ammar.

The award ceremony will be held in Hong Kong on December 12.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam football AFC awards sports Doan Van Hau defender
 
Read more
Coach prescribes zero pressure for Vietnam ahead of Thailand clash

Coach prescribes zero pressure for Vietnam ahead of Thailand clash

Hanoi man fined for setting off flare after Vietnam-UAE match

Hanoi man fined for setting off flare after Vietnam-UAE match

Vietnam reach 16-year peak in FIFA rankings

Vietnam reach 16-year peak in FIFA rankings

'Vietnam football' among top internet searches in Thailand, South Korea

'Vietnam football' among top internet searches in Thailand, South Korea

Vietnam have long way to go after UAE victory: coach Park

Vietnam have long way to go after UAE victory: coach Park

Vietnam beat UAE in World Cup qualifiers

Vietnam beat UAE in World Cup qualifiers

Vietnam will be on guard against UAE, says coach

Vietnam will be on guard against UAE, says coach

 
go to top