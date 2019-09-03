Van Hau joins Dutch club SC Heerenveen

Doan Van Hau dons his jersey of Dutch club SC Heerenveen as he officially joins the club, September 2, 2019. Photo courtesy of SC Heerenveen.

He will be wearing jersey number 15.

Before Hau's arrival, Heerenveen’s technical director Gerry Hamstra had praised Hau for his multiple talents.

"He can play as both central defender and left-back. Not many players can do that, and he stands up defensively," he told Netherlands news site FCUpdate.

He said that with Hau having a huge number of followers, he could help the club break into a very potential market in Vietnam.

Hamstra said it was not easy to sign a player outside Europe and their commercial team has worked hard to make the deal a success.

Doan Van Hau was happy to become the second Vietnamese player after Nguyen Cong Phuong to sign for a European club this year.

"I am very lucky to be here. I consider this a big step forward in my career," he said.

Hau said playing in the Dutch Eredivisie was an honor and he will not let Vietnamese fans down.

The fans have great expectations of Hau since he is believed to have the physique to play in Europe, something not all Vietnamese players do.

Despite being just 20 he should not lack in experience after having played in all regional competitions with the national team, including the Asian Games last year.

Praised for his versatility, Hau is a modern type of left-back with a complete set of skills: he can defend, assist and has scored some stunning goals.

Therefore, many tip him for European success, seeing it as more than just a commercial deal with a few brief cameos, which is often the case with many Asian players in Europe.

Hau moved to SC Heerenveen from Hanoi FC on a one-year loan for $1.4 million, a deal that made him the most expensive player in Vietnamese football history, and will reportedly get a monthly salary of $22,000.