'Vietnam football' among top internet searches in Thailand, South Korea

Vietnamese forward Nguyen Tien Linh celebrates his goal against UAE in a World Cup qualification match in Hanoi, November 14, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Following Vietnam's 1-0 win against UAE in a World Cup qualification match in Hanoi Thursday night, the game's result was among the top four trending search terms in Thailand Thursday at over 50,000 searches, according to search analysis tool Google Trends.

The victory took Vietnam to the top of the group after Thailand suffered an away loss to Malaysia the same night.

Vietnam still have four games left in the 2022 World Cup qualification round, and they are set to meet Thailand next Tuesday, also in Hanoi.

Keywords like "Vietnam" or "Vietnam football" also spiked at around 8-9 p.m. Thursday and continued to rise on Friday.

In South Korea, home of coach Park Hang-seo, "Vietnamese football" was also the most-trending search term as of Friday morning, according to Google Trends. Other keywords related to Vietnam and Vietnamese football were also among the top 10 most-trending search terms on popular South Korean online platform Naver.

The keyword "Vietnamese football" peaks search trends in South Korea at 9 p.m., November 14, 2019 on Google Trends.

"Vietnamese football" was placed fourth while "Park Hang-seo" was placed 10th.

The online platform also registered thousands of comments on the Vietnam v. UAE match Thursday night, with most of them congratulating the Vietnamese team and coach Park Hang-seo.

"UAE is a strong team, but Vietnam has shown they're even stronger. This result is amazing and I look forward to the day when [Vietnam] gets into the World Cup finals," one user commented.

Vietnam's win Thursday night was their first over UAE at the national level in 12 years.