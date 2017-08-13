The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Oscars so scandalous: leading movies hit with backlash
This year's contenders have been plagued by accusations of plagiarism, sexual misconduct, and criticism from gay and African-American communities.
Far-right supporter Brigitte Bardot slams #MeToo, accusing it of 'threatening sexual freedom'
Her comment came after Catherine Deneuve sparked a worldwide feminist backlash by defending men's right to 'hit ...
Trump says 'I'm not a racist,' willing to reach deal on DACA
'I'm the least racist person you will ever interview,' he added.
January 15, 2018 | 08:29 am GMT+7
H&M apologizes for racist ad, triggering protests in South Africa
The ad featured a black child wearing a sweatshirt that says 'coolest monkey in the jungle'.
January 14, 2018 | 10:29 am GMT+7
Africa calls Trump racist after 'shithole' remark
'Ours is not a shithole country and neither is Haiti or any other country in distress.'
January 13, 2018 | 07:50 am GMT+7
Black journalist's sacking sparks race row in France
Does France have a problem talking about racism? 'The country sees itself as a white country.'
December 21, 2017 | 11:42 am GMT+7
Little Christmas cheer for struggling France's far-right Marine Le Pen
Claiming she's fighting for the French, Le Pen now faces a bunch of problems that analyst says will be difficult for the far-right advocate to bounce back.
December 15, 2017 | 10:06 am GMT+7
Trump using racial slurs in Congress at meeting with veterans
He referred to 'Pocahontas' when talking to Native American WWII veterans...
November 28, 2017 | 08:58 am GMT+7
'We like Paris but are a bit scared,' Chinese tourists say after muggings
A group of 40 Chinese was robbed in a Paris hotel parking lot. Beijing urges France to do more for safety.
November 07, 2017 | 09:49 am GMT+7
New generation of white nationalist groups flourish under Trump
'The rising tide of Trump-ist racism is raising their boats.'
August 15, 2017 | 10:35 am GMT+7
At least three dead, dozens injured as U.S. white nationalists ignite Virginia clashes
Video on social media and Reuters photographs showed the car hit a large group of counter-protesters, sending some flying into the air.
August 13, 2017 | 11:40 am GMT+7
Two men stabbed to death on Oregon train trying to stop anti-Muslim rant
The attack unfolded hours before the start of Ramadan, Islam's holy month.
May 28, 2017 | 08:34 am GMT+7
Art exhibition illustrates racism in the US
"The Color Line" explores an ugly and uncomfortable side of U.S. history.
October 06, 2016 | 10:22 am GMT+7
Singapore court sends teen blogger back to jail for criticizing religion
He deliberately posted comments on the internet in videos, blog posts and a picture that were critical of Christianity and Islam.
September 29, 2016 | 02:44 pm GMT+7
U.S. police shoots two black men in two days, sparks outrage, protests
In the second shooting, the victim's girlfriend posted live video on the internet of the bloody scene minutes afterward.
July 08, 2016 | 07:41 am GMT+7
