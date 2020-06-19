VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Vietnam striker gives racism the boot during V. League clash

By Hoang Nguyen   June 19, 2020 | 04:23 pm GMT+7
Vietnam striker gives racism the boot during V. League clash
Nguyen Tien Linh (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring in the V. League 1 game between Becamex Binh Duong and Quang Nam FC on June 17, 2020. Photo courtesy of Becamex Binh Duong.

Nguyen Tien Linh celebrated his first goal of a V. League 1 match this week with a clear stance against racism, as civil unrest spirals in the U.S.

Linh proved the hero of Becamex Binh Duong in its 2-1 win over Quang Nam FC in the fifth fixture of V. League 1 on Wednesday, scoring two goals, including a penalty.

He received further plaudits for his celebration of the first goal, joining hands with his teammates, including some black players, in solidarity against racism.

"Racism still exists. Please oppose it – and share our small act with the world," Linh said.

The striker is one of the most impressive domestic players in V. League 1 this season. He has scored in his recent two games to help his team to victory. After five rounds, Becamex Binh Duong peaked at number two on the table with 10 points, one less than Song Lam Nghe An.

Recently, footballers and athletes all over the world have stood up in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign, intensified by the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American who had a white police officer's knee pressed into his neck for more than eight minutes, leading to his death, in Minneapolis, U.S. in May.

Vietnam resumed football activities on May 23, after a long break since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tiến Linh ghi siêu phẩm vào lưới Quảng Nam
 
 

Vietnam striker gives racism the boot during V. League clash

Tien Linh scores for Becamex Binh Duong against Quang Nam at V. League 1, June 17, 2020.

Related News:

Tags:

striker

Vietnam

V. League 1

racism

football

Nguyen Tien Linh

 

Read more

Hanoi FC tops in squad value

Hanoi FC tops in squad value

Vietnam coach rated second best of decade in Southeast Asia

Vietnam coach rated second best of decade in Southeast Asia

Vietnamese attacker leads vote for best acrobatic AFC Cup goal

Vietnamese attacker leads vote for best acrobatic AFC Cup goal

AFF Cup format to remain unchanged despite Vietnam suggestion

AFF Cup format to remain unchanged despite Vietnam suggestion

Vietnam set for Kyrgyzstan friendly in October

Vietnam set for Kyrgyzstan friendly in October

AFC U19 Championship: Vietnam pooled with Saudi Arabia, Australia and Laos

AFC U19 Championship: Vietnam pooled with Saudi Arabia, Australia and Laos

Vietnam goalkeepers compete for spot at AFF Cup 2020

Vietnam goalkeepers compete for spot at AFF Cup 2020

Stadium fined for safety violation

Stadium fined for safety violation

 
go to top