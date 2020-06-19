Vietnam striker gives racism the boot during V. League clash

Nguyen Tien Linh (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring in the V. League 1 game between Becamex Binh Duong and Quang Nam FC on June 17, 2020. Photo courtesy of Becamex Binh Duong.

Linh proved the hero of Becamex Binh Duong in its 2-1 win over Quang Nam FC in the fifth fixture of V. League 1 on Wednesday, scoring two goals, including a penalty.

He received further plaudits for his celebration of the first goal, joining hands with his teammates, including some black players, in solidarity against racism.

"Racism still exists. Please oppose it – and share our small act with the world," Linh said.

The striker is one of the most impressive domestic players in V. League 1 this season. He has scored in his recent two games to help his team to victory. After five rounds, Becamex Binh Duong peaked at number two on the table with 10 points, one less than Song Lam Nghe An.

Recently, footballers and athletes all over the world have stood up in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign, intensified by the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American who had a white police officer's knee pressed into his neck for more than eight minutes, leading to his death, in Minneapolis, U.S. in May.

Vietnam resumed football activities on May 23, after a long break since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.