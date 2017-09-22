The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
public safety
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An
One victim was a Japanese man who was riding a bicycle earlier this month when his bag was snatched.
Swedish man arrested after breaking into offices of Ho Chi Minh City aviation company
The man was taken down by security forces after running into the building for no apparent reason at 2 a.m.
Video shows Hanoi woman toppled as her dog is snatched in broad daylight
‘The thieves were bold and dangerous.’
March 10, 2018 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese man sentenced to life for killing American in drug brawl
The foreigner was fatally stabbed on a road in Saigon's backpacker district.
March 08, 2018 | 02:28 pm GMT+7
South Korean man found dead in Vietnamese forest
Police said he was a 31-year-old construction engineer working for a local factory.
February 24, 2018 | 02:34 pm GMT+7
Road crashes claim nearly 200 lives during Vietnam's Tet holiday
Police say that alcohol was once again to blame for many of the incidents.
February 21, 2018 | 10:21 am GMT+7
Explosions at military warehouse send people fleeing in Vietnam
‘They looked like fireworks,’ said a witness from Vietnam's Central Highlands.
January 11, 2018 | 09:09 am GMT+7
Survivors of Vietnam’s scrap blast recall 'rain of bullets'
A man won't go back to the house that buried his daughter and a woman cannot fry fish now as the sizzling sound is enough to startle her.
January 05, 2018 | 10:17 pm GMT+7
Police seize Uber driver accused of rape in Saigon
The victim trapped the driver by offering to meet him to pay for the cell phone he had stolen from her.
December 14, 2017 | 02:58 pm GMT+7
Uber driver assaults angry female passenger in Hanoi: report
The woman slammed the door after he forced her to walk home, so he chased after and punched her.
November 23, 2017 | 11:39 am GMT+7
Girl’s body found two days after being washed down drain in Vietnam
The teenager slipped while trying to push her motorbike to safety during a heavy downpour.
September 22, 2017 | 04:19 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese man fined after sharing video of himself escaping from police in high-speed chase
The millennial boasted that he was traveling at speeds of up 299kph, which is faster than a hurricane if true.
September 20, 2017 | 07:10 pm GMT+7
Driver survives after train plows through truck in Hanoi
The driver managed to jump out of the window before his vehicle was crushed to pieces.
September 13, 2017 | 02:25 pm GMT+7
Bystanding boy killed in slashing spree on Saigon street
A domestic row turned deadly when a man pulled a large knife and started hacking at innocent people.
May 31, 2017 | 02:44 pm GMT+7
Saigon firm to compensate foreign tourist $1,000 for bloody sidewalk fall
The compensation has no precedent, even though many have tripped over the hooks before.
April 11, 2017 | 09:23 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter