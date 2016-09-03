The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Subcriber Now
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
public holiday
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese PM approves 7-day Lunar New Year break
The 10-day option has been turned down for the upcoming Tet.
Where in Asia people get the longest Lunar New Year break?
Guess where in Asia you'll be sent off on the longest Lunar New Year holiday.
11 dead, 8 injured in traffic accidents on Independence Day
There were more than 8,600 traffic violations, with fines totaling $215,000.
September 03, 2016 | 10:51 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter