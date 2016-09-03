VnExpress International
Vietnamese PM approves 7-day Lunar New Year break

The 10-day option has been turned down for the upcoming Tet.

Where in Asia people get the longest Lunar New Year break?

Guess where in Asia you'll be sent off on the longest Lunar New Year holiday.

11 dead, 8 injured in traffic accidents on Independence Day

There were more than 8,600 traffic violations, with fines totaling $215,000.
