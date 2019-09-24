VnExpress International
News

Vietnam has fewest public holidays in Southeast Asia

By Tien Thanh, Doan Loan   September 24, 2019 | 06:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese enjoy 10 holidays annually while Cambodians have 28, the most in Southeast Asia.
Vietnamese citizens to pay traffic fines online: officials

Hanoi downpour provides welcome reprieve from air pollution

PM Phuc wants Hanoi, HCMC to do more to tackle air pollution

Ministry admits responsibility for 9 people ‘disappearing’ in South Korea

Demand for masks rises with pollution in Vietnam, but quality guidelines lacking

How air pollution particles travel through human body

Medical experts identify the gut as the most vulnerable organ for Vietnamese

Titanium reservoir suspended after worker's death

