VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

11 dead, 8 injured in traffic accidents on Independence Day

By Vo Hai   September 3, 2016 | 10:51 am GMT+7

There were more than 8,600 traffic violations, with fines totaling $215,000.

As many as 11 died and eight others were injured in a total 15 traffic accidents on Vietnam's Independence Day, September 2, according to the Traffic Police's report.

The report listed 14 road crashes which killed at least 10 people and injured eight and one railway mishap which claimed the life of one woman.

The eight wounded include those who sustained minor, moderate and severe injuries in the crashes that occurred on Independence Day.

There were over 8,600 traffic violations nationwide with fines totaling VND4.8 billion ($215,000) on Friday. Traffic police have seized 30 cars, 668 motorbikes and 318 driving licenses.

According to the report, most violations included drivers suddenly switching lanes and speeding.

The National Traffic Safety Committee has received 42 phone calls and text messages reporting traffic accidents during the holiday.

Many called the hotline and complained about overloaded passenger coaches which charged higher fares as well as congestion on routes from Hanoi to Quang Ninh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Thai Binh. 

Traffic police have been ordered to alleviate congestion in the cities as well as on national highways.

5,728 people were killed in traffic accidents in the first eight months of 2016, according to the General Statistics Office, which is equivalent to 23 traffic deaths each day.  

Related news:

23 killed every day on Vietnam's roads this year

Hanoians bask in 1st night of extended late night hours

Tags: traffic accident traffic violation Independence Day national holiday public holiday 2 Sept
 
Read more
Hanoi kicks off construction of 'Disneyland park'

Hanoi kicks off construction of 'Disneyland park'

Vietnam visa fees granted to US tourists set to skyrocket from late August

Vietnam visa fees granted to US tourists set to skyrocket from late August

India offers Vietnam $500 mln defense credit

India offers Vietnam $500 mln defense credit

Ho Chi Minh City bans Pokemon Go from government offices

Ho Chi Minh City bans Pokemon Go from government offices

Hanoians bask in 1st night of extended late night hours

Hanoians bask in 1st night of extended late night hours

Compensation from Taiwanese fish killer to reach Vietnamese fishermen next month

Compensation from Taiwanese fish killer to reach Vietnamese fishermen next month

Vietnam 'biggest winner' in intn'l survey on best countries for expats

Vietnam 'biggest winner' in intn'l survey on best countries for expats

Vietnam taps into World Bank-funded project to lure overseas experts

Vietnam taps into World Bank-funded project to lure overseas experts

 
go to top