11 dead, 8 injured in traffic accidents on Independence Day

As many as 11 died and eight others were injured in a total 15 traffic accidents on Vietnam's Independence Day, September 2, according to the Traffic Police's report.

The report listed 14 road crashes which killed at least 10 people and injured eight and one railway mishap which claimed the life of one woman.

The eight wounded include those who sustained minor, moderate and severe injuries in the crashes that occurred on Independence Day.

There were over 8,600 traffic violations nationwide with fines totaling VND4.8 billion ($215,000) on Friday. Traffic police have seized 30 cars, 668 motorbikes and 318 driving licenses.

According to the report, most violations included drivers suddenly switching lanes and speeding.

The National Traffic Safety Committee has received 42 phone calls and text messages reporting traffic accidents during the holiday.

Many called the hotline and complained about overloaded passenger coaches which charged higher fares as well as congestion on routes from Hanoi to Quang Ninh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Thai Binh.

Traffic police have been ordered to alleviate congestion in the cities as well as on national highways.

5,728 people were killed in traffic accidents in the first eight months of 2016, according to the General Statistics Office, which is equivalent to 23 traffic deaths each day.

Related news:

> 23 killed every day on Vietnam's roads this year

> Hanoians bask in 1st night of extended late night hours