VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

23 killed every day on Vietnam's roads this year

By Ha Phuong   August 31, 2016 | 04:24 pm GMT+7

That means 5,728 people died in traffic accidents in the first eight months of 2016.

During the first eight months of this year, Vietnam recorded over 13,000 cases of traffic accidents, marking a decrease of 7 percent on-year, according to the General Statistics Office.

February, when millions of people return to their hometowns for the Lunar New Year, saw the highest number of accidents. Each month, around 600 to 800 people died in traffic accidents, meaning at least 20 people are killed every day. This August, the number of the deaths and traffic accidents rose 7.8 percent and 7 percent on-year. 

Since August 1, larger fines for both car and motorbike drivers who break traffic laws have been issued. In just two weeks, a marked improvement was seen in Hanoi with the number of accidents, deaths and injuries all falling, said Nguyen Manh Hung, deputy head of Hanoi Police.

The bigger fines seem to be compelling people to conform with the rules, Hung added. Hanoi issued approximately 22,000 fines in the first two weeks of August, collecting VND6 billion ($275,000) for the state budget.

Related news:

>  Illustrated: 10 ways to get your bike seized in Vietnam

What four-wheelers in Vietnam should know to avoid trouble

How to get fined riding a two-wheeler in Vietnam

Tags: traffic accident deaths
 
Read more
Compensation from Taiwanese fish killer to reach Vietnamese fishermen next month

Compensation from Taiwanese fish killer to reach Vietnamese fishermen next month

Vietnam 'biggest winner' in intn'l survey on best countries for expats

Vietnam 'biggest winner' in intn'l survey on best countries for expats

Vietnam taps into World Bank-funded project to lure overseas experts

Vietnam taps into World Bank-funded project to lure overseas experts

Vietnam releases Singaporean national arrested for locking girlfriend in hotel room

Vietnam releases Singaporean national arrested for locking girlfriend in hotel room

Vietnamese fishermen remain beached 4 months after toxic disaster

Vietnamese fishermen remain beached 4 months after toxic disaster

India to supply four fast patrol boats to Vietnam

India to supply four fast patrol boats to Vietnam

Facebook criticisms of Cambodian PM are 'personal opinions': Vietnam's foreign ministry

Facebook criticisms of Cambodian PM are 'personal opinions': Vietnam's foreign ministry

Taiwanese fish killer completes $500 million compensation package

Taiwanese fish killer completes $500 million compensation package

 
go to top