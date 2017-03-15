The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
prostitution
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese 'madame' arrested in South Korea for trafficking sex workers
The woman is accused of recruiting five sex workers and using false documents to smuggle them into the country.
Taiwan arrests 10 Vietnamese women in raid on prostitution gang
The women will be deported when the investigation concludes.
Vietnamese police spark outrage for publicly shaming sex workers
The officers could face charges for humiliating the women on Phu Quoc Island.
January 31, 2018 | 12:43 pm GMT+7
Should Vietnam open red light districts?
A red light district on tourist-haven Phu Quoc? Let the debate begin.
September 13, 2017 | 03:25 pm GMT+7
Saigon police bust sex work ring aimed at foreigners
The young women, who got around $11 to have sex with strangers, are believed to have been working 24/7.
August 30, 2017 | 11:20 am GMT+7
Saigon police bust 'high-end' prostitution ring involving models, actresses
Amateur actresses and models were providing sexual services for up to $2,500.
August 18, 2017 | 10:30 am GMT+7
Sex robots: perverted or practical in fight against sex trafficking?
Spanish scientist Sergi Santos designed silicone sex dolls with artificial brains that will not only earn him money but may also be used to staff brothels and help combat sex ...
July 20, 2017 | 09:04 am GMT+7
Malaysian police rescue 19 Vietnamese women from forced prostitution
The women were promised work in massage parlors but were instead exploited as sex workers.
July 16, 2017 | 10:20 am GMT+7
Vietnamese woman fined for offering sex services to policeman in Malaysia
She pleaded guilty and paid the fine of $465 at a trial on Tuesday.
July 05, 2017 | 10:03 am GMT+7
Sex in Thai city frustrates junta
Thai authorities launched a "Happy Zone" at the weekend, pledging not to allow prostitution there.
March 27, 2017 | 08:57 am GMT+7
Malaysia arrests five Vietnamese women in prostitution raid
Immigration officers said the women were able to earn ‘a lot of money’ from the service.
March 15, 2017 | 09:57 pm GMT+7
5 Vietnamese women rescued from forced prostitution in Malaysia
Police said they were trafficking victims and had been forced to work as prostitutes in Malacca for 10 months.
January 19, 2017 | 04:33 pm GMT+7
Indonesia arrests 8 Vietnamese women in prostitution crackdown: report
Officials said the women entered Indonesia as tourists but then worked illegally as sex workers.
January 07, 2017 | 02:33 pm GMT+7
Prostitution in Saigon: sex trade finds a new face
More cafes go "decaf". More barbers offer the no-cut. Risks bubble.
July 16, 2016 | 04:01 pm GMT+7
“We don’t do... prostitution”
Such message would have to appear outside businesses offering sensitive services in Ho Chi Minh City.
July 02, 2016 | 06:04 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter