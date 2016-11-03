The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese Facebooker sentenced to 4 years in prison for anti-state propaganda
Doctor Ho Van Hai was found guilty of posting articles slandering and distorting the Party and state's policies.
5 Vietnamese sentenced to 3-5 years in jail for flying flags of old Saigon regime
Police arrested the gang of five in April shortly before the anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.
Hanoi turns on new smart devices to replace infamous loudspeakers
Is the era of Vietnam's loudspeakers - the 'loa phuong' - finally over?
December 18, 2017 | 07:20 pm GMT+7
Vietnam jails student blogger with 'terrorist' connections for anti-government propaganda
The 24-year-old was convicted of spreading defamatory information with the help of a U.S.-based reactionary group.
October 26, 2017 | 10:24 am GMT+7
Italian parliament votes to toughen laws against fascist propaganda
Italian government approved bill that makes neo-fascist propaganda a crime.
September 13, 2017 | 11:27 am GMT+7
Vietnamese woman sentenced to 9 years in prison for anti-state propaganda
The blogger was found guilty of making and posting anti-state propaganda videos online.
July 26, 2017 | 10:23 am GMT+7
Vietnam in the eyes of a Cuban artist — a present retrospective
René Mederos' Vietnam posters are being showcased for the first time with modern-day responses from five contemporary Vietnamese artists.
May 30, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam arrests two bloggers on anti-state propaganda charges
They stand accused of posting 'fabricated, distorted and defamatory information.'
March 22, 2017 | 08:17 pm GMT+7
Woman arrested for anti-state propaganda in northern Vietnam
She was caught posting video clips and documents containing anti-state propaganda on the internet.
January 22, 2017 | 11:08 am GMT+7
Hanoi considers ditching war-time loudspeakers
In the age of the internet, Hanoi's mayor said the old system has become obsolete.
January 12, 2017 | 06:23 pm GMT+7
Vietnam arrests another Facebook blogger for anti-state propaganda
Police have accused him of spreading distorted information designed to damage public trust in the government.
November 03, 2016 | 10:20 am GMT+7
Legendary Vietnam War propagandist 'Hanoi Hannah' dies at 87
Her broadcasts aimed to convince American G.I.’s to give up the unjust war.
October 04, 2016 | 03:54 pm GMT+7
Three women imprisoned for anti-state propaganda
The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court sentenced three women to prison for anti-state propaganda at a trial on March 30, Vietnam Plus reports.
March 30, 2016 | 07:57 pm GMT+7
