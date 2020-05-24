VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

HCMC police arrest man for anti-government propaganda

By Nhat Vy   May 24, 2020 | 11:16 pm GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City police Saturday arrested a man for allegedly making, storing and spreading materials opposing the Vietnamese state.

Nguyen Tuong Thuy, 70, had his residence in Hanoi's Thanh Xuan District raided by the police as warranted by the HCMC People's Procuracy. Several documents and other evidence was found at the scene, said authorities.

Thuy's arrest is the latest development in a criminal case that saw 54-year-old Pham Chi Dung, a former member of HCMC's Party unit, arrested in November last year for 'dangerous' actions against the Vietnamese government.

Those found guilty of making, storing and spreading materials that opposes the Vietnamese state can be jailed for up to 20 years.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese government state propaganda HCMC Hanoi Saigon Ho Chi Minh Nguyen Tuong Thuy Pham Chi Dung
 
Read more
Student returning from France is Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 patient

Student returning from France is Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 patient

Russia returnee recovers from Covid-19

Russia returnee recovers from Covid-19

Vietnam best Covid-19 fighter in the world: Politico

Vietnam best Covid-19 fighter in the world: Politico

No new Covid-19 case Monday morning

No new Covid-19 case Monday morning

HCMC lacks the parks its population requires

HCMC lacks the parks its population requires

Six Taiwanese phone scammers jailed in central Vietnam

Six Taiwanese phone scammers jailed in central Vietnam

Vietnam internet speed slows further as undersea cable breaks down

Vietnam internet speed slows further as undersea cable breaks down

Traffic crackdown nets 5,200 drunk drivers in one week

Traffic crackdown nets 5,200 drunk drivers in one week

 
go to top