Vietnamese woman sentenced to 9 years in prison for anti-state propaganda

By Mai Chi   July 26, 2017 | 10:23 am GMT+7

The blogger was found guilty of making and posting anti-state propaganda videos online.

A court in the northern province of Ha Nam on Tuesday sentenced a Vietnamese woman to nine years in prison and five years of probation for spreading anti-state propaganda.

According to the court verdict, Tran Thi Nga, 40, made and posted 13 anti-state propaganda videos on her blogs, Facebook page and YouTube channel from April 2014 until her arrest in January this year.

Her videos were alleged to have defamed the government and distorted Communist Party and State policies in order to spread confusion, suspicion and discontent, according to Ha Nam police.

Prosecutors also accused her of providing false information about government leaders during interviews with foreign, "reactionary" newspapers.

Last month, a court in the central province of Khanh Hoa sentenced blogger Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, known as "Me Nam" (Mother Mushroom), to 10 years in prison for publishing distorted stories and videos against the government and the Communist Party on her Facebook page.

In March last year, blogger Nguyen Huu Vinh and his assistant Nguyen Thi Minh Thuy were also sentenced to five and three years in prison each for blogging against the state. An appeals court upheld the sentences in September.

Tags: Vietnam anti-state propaganda Ha Nam
 
