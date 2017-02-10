Grab a bike or a boat to venture outside Hoi An and you could come back disputing its title as Vietnam’s most beautiful place.

You've probably heard of Hoi An - the tiny ancient port town in central Vietnam. Rough Guides, a well respected travel publication, has ranked it as the country's most beautiful place. But beyond Hoi An's centuries old wooden houses, a whole new world awaits you, ready to strip the town of its title.

1. Tam Thanh Mural Village

Meet the uplifting, delightful fishermen just 52km south of Hoi An. In June 2016, a group of Korean artists came to transform the poor fishing village into a complex of lively, colorful murals. There are over 100 murals, each with a heart-warming story behind it.