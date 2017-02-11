VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Art tours to take visitors inside Hanoi's iconic Opera House

By VnExpress   February 11, 2017 | 11:49 am GMT+7

Tourists can soon explore what's inside one of the most beautiful and important buildings of the capital city.

Hanoi Opera House will soon launch guided tours for visitors who want to explore its stunning architectural features.

The tours, which will start in March on a trial basis first, are being developed by the century-old theater with help from culture officials.

One of the two options will last between 45 minutes to an hour, with a tour inside the theater and a short performance.

There's also a six-hour art tour that will include visits to museums, the Old Quarter and a show at the opera house in the evening.

Officials said a team of professional guides will help tourists learn more about the history and architectural aspects of the theater. Ticket details will be announced soon.

Dubbed a miniature of the Paris Palais Garnier, Hanoi's Opera House was built in 1911 by the French. It is considered one of the most beautiful buildings in Southeast Asia.

The theater is now hosting performances by both local and international artists.

Inside the Opera House, the main auditorium. Photo courtesy of the official website of Hanoi Opera House

Inside the Opera House. Photo courtesy of the Hanoi Opera House
Auditorium chandelier. Photo courtesy of the official website of Hanoi Opera House

The auditorium's chandelier. Photo courtesy of the Hanoi Opera House
Mirror room, wherein party state meetings and international conferences are held.

The Mirror Room, where meetings and conferences are held. Photo courtesy of the Hanoi Opera House
Hanoi Opera Houses central hall.

The central hall. Photo courtesy of the Hanoi Opera House

Related news:

> Back to Vietnam: US veteran finds peace in art

> Art uncovered: the saga of Saigon Artbook

Tags: art Hanoi Opera House performance tourism
 
Read more
Vietnam to promote northern mountains in 2017

Vietnam to promote northern mountains in 2017

The tourists have spoken: They love a simple, beautiful Vietnam

The tourists have spoken: They love a simple, beautiful Vietnam

Vietnam's Ha Long Bay to be patrolled by new tourism police force

Vietnam's Ha Long Bay to be patrolled by new tourism police force

The most shocking examples of parking revenge in Vietnam

The most shocking examples of parking revenge in Vietnam

Life in southern Vietnam's super-cheap apartments

Life in southern Vietnam's super-cheap apartments

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

Vietnam's imperial city to keep lights on for tourists

Vietnam's imperial city to keep lights on for tourists

#Wanderlust: 10 places to drop by when you’re in Hoi An

#Wanderlust: 10 places to drop by when you’re in Hoi An

 
go to top