Art tours to take visitors inside Hanoi's iconic Opera House

Hanoi Opera House will soon launch guided tours for visitors who want to explore its stunning architectural features.

The tours, which will start in March on a trial basis first, are being developed by the century-old theater with help from culture officials.

One of the two options will last between 45 minutes to an hour, with a tour inside the theater and a short performance.

There's also a six-hour art tour that will include visits to museums, the Old Quarter and a show at the opera house in the evening.

Officials said a team of professional guides will help tourists learn more about the history and architectural aspects of the theater. Ticket details will be announced soon.

Dubbed a miniature of the Paris Palais Garnier, Hanoi's Opera House was built in 1911 by the French. It is considered one of the most beautiful buildings in Southeast Asia.

The theater is now hosting performances by both local and international artists.

Inside the Opera House. Photo courtesy of the Hanoi Opera House

The auditorium's chandelier. Photo courtesy of the Hanoi Opera House

The Mirror Room, where meetings and conferences are held. Photo courtesy of the Hanoi Opera House

The central hall. Photo courtesy of the Hanoi Opera House

