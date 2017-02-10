VnExpress International
In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

By VnExpress   February 10, 2017 | 03:06 pm GMT+7

Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.

1.

Drinking tea by the Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi

2.

"Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow," reads the caption for this photo, taken in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

3.

A boat trip into Tra Su cajuput forest in southern Vietnam.

4.

Saigon is waking up.

5.

Shades of green in Phong Nha-Ke Bang, Quang Binh Province.

6.

"Vietnam is awesome!"

7.

The blue doors of Hoi An.

8.

Ready for something different in Da Lat?

9.

Golden hour.

10.

The dreamy Hai Van Pass in central Vietnam.

11.

How to wait for a bus in Vietnam.

12.

"You can stand under my umbrella. (Ella ella eh eh eh)."

13.

Con Dao Island in southern Vietnam

14.

"You know you are in Vietnam when seeing this on the street," the photographer says.

15.

A sunflower field in Da Lat.

