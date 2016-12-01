#whyVietnam: capture the best to see the rest

Vietnam's National Administration of Tourism has initiated a campaign calling for both locals and foreigners to share their best pictures of the country on social media in a bid to attract more visitors.

The #whyVietnam campaign is asking people to share their photos of Vietnam with the hashtag on their Facebook pages.

The photos will also be published on the project's own Facebook page and the photos that receive the most likes, comments or shares will win tours across Vietnam or air tickets.

Several beauty queens and artists have already signed up for the project.

Vietnam has emerged as an exciting destination for international travelers in recent years, with filmmakers and bloggers rushing in to document all the facets of local life here.

The country received a record of more than nine million foreign tourists in the first 11 months of 2016, up 25.4 percent from a year ago.

The total number for the year is expected to reach 9.7 million, with tourism revenue hitting VND400 trillion ($17.58 billion).

